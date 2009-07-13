Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Wants You To Go To Capitol Hill

by Bonnie A. Charpentier, Chair, Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations; and Kristin M. Omberg, Chair, Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs
July 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Charpentier
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kathleen Dylan
Credit: Kathleen Dylan

Next month's ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., will give members an opportunity to visit the nation's capital during a time of exciting change. The new Administration and the 111th Congress are rethinking the role of science in political decisions and have made significant investments in scientific research and education.

Omberg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: LANL
Credit: LANL

As part of the national meeting, the ACS Board Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations and the Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs encourage you to visit the offices of your members of Congress to thank them for their recent investments in scientific research and education. Visiting your members or their staff is a great way to establish relationships with the people who represent you in Washington, to ensure that your concerns—and your appreciation for their recent support—are heard, and to remind them to keep science and technology at the top of their agenda through the budget season and into the future.

If your research is funded by a federal agency, consider a visit to your congressional representatives to express your gratitude. Tell them how those federal monies are paying for research that will have an impact on your laboratory and your region, as well as broader societal benefits.

If you've never visited the offices of your congressional representatives, ACS will provide you with the tools and training you need to get started. If you are a veteran of such visits, these tools can help you be more effective. Visit the ACS website www.acs.org/dcvisits to sign up for scheduled meetings with your legislative offices. If there isn't a scheduled meeting or if the meeting doesn't fit your schedule, the website contains a step-by-step guide to setting up your own.

Alternatively, you can contact your local section Government Affairs Committee chair, who may already have a schedule of visits you can join. Even if you cannot participate in the August visits, we urge you to access the website and make use of the tools for congressional visits at another time or in your home state.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, between 9 AM and noon, the Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs will be conducting orientation sessions in Room 102A of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The orientation sessions will discuss how to navigate Capitol Hill, how to craft a message and what to expect during your meeting, and how to follow up so you can build an ongoing relationship with your elected officials. In addition, you can stop by the ACS Office of Public Affairs booth #1521 to talk to fellow ACS members who can answer questions and share tips on making your meeting a success.

August is a casual month on Capitol Hill. Congress will be in recess, so most representatives and senators will be in their home states or districts. It's likely your meetings will be exclusively with congressional staff; that's okay, because the staff are very influential and will ensure your message is conveyed back to your senators or representative. In many instances, staff have stronger science backgrounds and may have more time for discussion. Don't be surprised if the staff are young and dressed casually compared with typical Capitol Hill attire.

As long as you're scheduling visits with your congressional offices, consider taking advantage of some of the free attractions in the Washington area. Congressional offices can arrange tickets for tours of the Capitol, Library of Congress, Supreme Court, State Department, Kennedy Center, Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Treasury, Pentagon, and even the White House. All tickets are free, but the tours fill up fast, especially in the summer, so contact your representatives' offices now and get your requests in.

One of ACS's strategic goals is to be a premier advocacy organization, positively influencing legislation and public policy, to benefit the profession and society. To accomplish this, ACS needs you to actively participate in advocacy efforts. Let's make our voices heard on Capitol Hill this August! Please visit your congressional offices, thank them for their continued support, and remind them that their investments in science and technology provide a brighter future for all of us.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: CCPA wants you to help shape public policy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Comment: Advocacy can happen anywhere at anytime
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making the most of an exposition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE