The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 13, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 28

Makers of electronic chemicals remain committed to innovation despite hard times

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 28
Materials

Electronic Materials Tough It Out

Chemicals To Help Coal Come Clean

Scrubbing methods to capture carbon from power plants are advancing to the demonstration phase

Good News For Science Budgets

House and Senate are on track to boost funds at several science agencies in 2010

  • Physical Chemistry

    Periodic Table Settings

    A visual artist and a wordsmith conjure a periodic table like no other

  • Business

    Felek Jachimowicz

    W.R. Grace R&D executive heads for China in search of business opportunities

  • Biological Chemistry

    Organic Smorgasbord

    Biennial meeting celebrates the breadth of cutting-edge research in organic chemistry

Science Concentrates

Policy

Digital Briefs

New software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Work-And-Play Fabric, Translucent Concrete

 

Job listings

