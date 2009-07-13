Australian Firm Advances Urea Plan

Australia's Perdaman Chemicals & Fertilisers has lined up technology providers for a $2.7 billion urea plant it plans to build in Western Australia. The plant will use coal as a feedstock. Shell will provide coal gasification and gas treatment technology, Haldor Topsøe will provide ammonia synthesis technology, and DSM's Stamicarbon unit will provide ammonia-to-urea technology. Perdaman says the plant will start up in 2013 and produce 2 million metric tons of urea per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter