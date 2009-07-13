Biogen, Acorda To Develop Fampridine

Biogen Idec is expanding its portfolio of multiple sclerosis drugs, which already includes the marketed products Avonex and Tysabri, as well as several small molecules in late-stage development, through a deal with Acorda Therapeutics. Biogen will fork over up to $400 million in payments to jointly develop Acorda's MS drug Fampridine-SR in markets outside the U.S. Fampridine-SR is an oral drug that aims to improve the insulation of frayed nerve fibers in the brain by blocking potassium-ion channels. In Phase III trials, a shorter-acting version of the drug has improved walking ability in people with MS. Elan, Acorda's partner for Fampridine-SR in the U.S., will get 7% of any payments Acorda receives from Biogen.
