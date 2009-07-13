Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chemical Taste Bud Reveals Sweet Truth

Nanoporous pigments arrayed in a disposable colorimetric sensor can identify different sugar and artificial sweetener products

by Aaron A. Rowe
July 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
An array of nanoporous pigments can identify different sugars and artificial sweeteners.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
An array of nanoporous pigments can identify different sugars and artificial sweeteners.

Nanoporous pigments laid out in a grid can help researchers identify 14 different sugar and artificial sweetener products, according to Christopher J. Musto, Sung H. Lim, and Kenneth S. Suslick, of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who created the disposable colorimetric sensor device (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac901019g). Each sensor contains one of 16 indicator molecules trapped in a nanostructured organically modified silane (ormosil). When a drop of sugar or sweetener solution is placed on the array, some of the indicators change color, and the overall color pattern serves as a fingerprint to identify each sweet substance. "Think of our sensor device as a digital two-dimensional extension of litmus paper," Suslick says. Previously, his team developed sensors that can detect hydrophobic analytes in solution, but sensing hydrophilic compounds proved to be difficult. Embedding the pigments in the ormosil solved that problem by giving each indicator enough contact with the solution to interact with a sweetener but not enough leeway to leech out. The researchers found that their chemical taste bud works well enough to tell whether iced tea is diet or regular. They suggest that it could be used for food quality control or in flavor chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE