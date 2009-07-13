Curtains To Storm Damage

Recently approved for use in Florida's hurricane-prone Dade and Broward Counties, roll-down curtains made with Honeywell's Spectra ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber are able to protect windows from debris tossed at them by 175-mph hurricane-force winds. Spectra fibers are more typically used to manufacture bullet-resistant vests. Military armor maker JHRG, based in North Carolina, makes the Storm-A-Rest panels.
