Dual Symposia On Fluorine Chemistry

19th ISFC-ISoFT'09 AT A GLANCE Dates: Aug. 23–28 Location: Jackson Hole, Wyo. Information Contacts: Joseph S. Thrasher, symposium chair, fluorine@bama.ua.edu; symposium cochairs Olga V. Boltalina, olga.boltalina@colostate.edu; Steven H. Strauss, steven.strauss@colostate.edu; Richard E. Fernandez, fernanre@msn.com; and Dennis P. Curran, curran@pitt.edu; conference managers Amanda Frederick, a_frederick@acs.org, and Michelle Stevenson, m_stevenson@acs.org Website: www.chm.colostate.edu/shs/19isfc

The 19th International Symposium on Fluorine Chemistry (19th ISFC) will be held in conjunction with the 3rd International Symposium on Fluorous Technologies (ISoFT'09) from Sunday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 28, at the Jackson Lake Lodge, Grand Teton National Park, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The combined conference, hosted by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will offer extensive opportunities for discussion, networking, and collaboration across subdisciplines of fluorine chemistry and among academic, industrial, and government scientists. The meeting's website, which includes information on awards, exhibits, registration, housing, special events, and local attractions, is www.chm.colostate.edu/shs/19isfc. The final program can be viewed and searched online at acs.confex.com/acs/19isfc/webprogrampublic/meeting.html.

The program includes more than 160 oral presentations, including five plenary lectures, 38 keynote lectures, and 130 poster presentations. Session topics include alternative energy; environmental chemistry; fluorine in medicine, biochemistry, and agriculture; fluorous technologies; materials, including catalysts, fluoropolymers, surfaces, and coatings; and general sessions on organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. Except for two plenary sessions, all oral presentations will take place in three parallel units. Poster presentations are scheduled for four separate sessions on Sunday evening, Monday afternoon, Wednesday morning, and Thursday afternoon.

Monday morning's opening ceremony will be combined with the Moissan Session, in which the latest awardee of the Henri Moissan International Prize, Herbert W. Roesky of the University of Göttingen, in Germany, will be honored. For the first time, the prize will be managed by the Fondation de la Maison de la Chimie. Roesky will receive the prize diploma during the Moissan ceremony at the 19th ISFC-ISoFT'09, and the medal and monetary award will be presented to him on Oct. 7 at Maison de la Chimie, in Paris. Details are available at www.maisondelachimie.asso.fr/les-prix-de-la-fondation. Another highlight of the symposium is the presentation of the ISoFT Award, sponsored by the Noguchi Institute (www.noguchi.or.jp) and Fluorous Technologies (fluorous.com), to Ilhyong Ryu of Osaka Prefecture University, in Japan, during Monday evening's ISoFT'09 award session.

The organizers of the 19th ISFC-ISoFT'09 and the international scientific community were greatly saddened by the loss of two of the 20th century's most influential and respected leaders in the field of fluorine chemistry: Neil Bartlett of the University of California, Berkeley, and J. Colin Tatlow of the University of Birmingham, in England. On the basis of advice from and the assistance of former colleagues, friends, and coworkers, separate oral sessions have been organized for the 19th ISFC-ISoFT'09 that will pay tribute to their lives and their work.

Special Events. Both Sunday's welcoming reception and Monday's opening ceremony will feature a birds of prey exhibition and a tribute to Native Americans. The primary cultural event will be Tuesday evening's Western barbeque and horse-whispering demonstration at the Diamond Cross Ranch. After Wednesday morning's combined breakfast, exhibition, and poster session, the remainder of the day is open for a choice of excursions, including a Snake River float trip, a Jackson Lake dinner float, a bus tour of either Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park, or other self-guided tours of the area.

In addition to personal remarks from both the Moissan and ISoFT Award winners and preliminary overviews of the sites for the next European and International Symposia on Fluorine Chemistry (Ljubljana, Slovenia, in 2010 and Kyoto, Japan, in 2012, respectively), Thursday evening's banquet will include an after-dinner presentation by Cynthia Green, vice president of DuPont Fluoroproducts. Tickets for all special events can be purchased at the meeting website until Aug. 12. A limited number of tickets will be available at the conference.

Registration. Advance registration is available either online or by mail or fax until 5 PM eastern standard time on Aug. 12. To register, please visit the meeting's website. On-site registration will also be available. Advance registrants may pick up their materials at the Jackson Lake Lodge.

Exposition. An exposition will be held on Wednesday morning in conjunction with breakfast and a poster session. Opportunities for exhibiting still exist. Contact the symposium's chair, Joseph Thrasher, at fluorine@bama.ua.edu for information.