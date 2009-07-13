EC To Intensify Pharma Scrutiny

The European Commission says it will intensify its scrutiny of anticompetitive practices in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly practices that hinder the introduction of low-cost generic drugs. An inquiry launched by the administrative arm of the European Union more than a year ago (C&EN Online Latest News, Jan. 17, 2008) turned up significant delays in the introduction of generics after original makers' patents expired. Neelie Kroes, commissioner for competition policy, says that the first antitrust investigations are already under way.
