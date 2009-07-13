GE Reveals OLED Design Concepts

General Electric is working with design students from the Cleveland Institute of Art to create lighting applications for flexible, thin, organic light-emitting diodes. So far, they have presented ideas such as concealed under-shelf lighting for retailers' flexible advertising signs, illuminated stairs, light-up wallpaper, and light-enhanced safety outerwear for emergency personnel. GE expects to commercialize its first OLED products in late 2010 or 2011.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter