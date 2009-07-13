NatureWorks Ups PLA Capacity

NatureWorks, the Cargill business that makes the polymer polylactic acid (PLA) from corn-derived feedstocks, has installed equipment that will allow its Blair, Neb., plant to double polymer output to its full design capacity of 140,000 metric tons per year. The company says that high oil prices and a trend toward renewably sourced raw materials have created high demand for the polymer, which is used in plastics and fibers. The company is planning a PLA plant in Asia; it will be the firm's second.
