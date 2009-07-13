Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Novartis' Patent Case in India

For the third time, an Indian court has ruled that Novartis' patent on the cancer drug Gleevec is not valid in India

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

India's Intellectual Property Appellate Board has ruled that Novartis' patent on the cancer drug Gleevec is not valid in that country. The decision marks the third time in four years that Novartis has failed in attempts to legally enforce its patent on the drug.

Concurring with earlier decisions, the board ruled that Gleevec is nothing but a crystal modification of an older drug that was initially patented in 1993 and therefore does not qualify as a new invention. Under patenting rules that India began implementing in 2005, only drugs invented after 1995 are eligible for patent protection.

Novartis says it is "reviewing the decision and will look at the various options available." Gleevec, a company spokeswoman says, already enjoys patent protection in 40 countries. "We believe the same should be the case in India," she says.

Ever since the legal battle over the Gleevec patent began in India, the case has been more about principles than money. Novartis claims it has been supplying Gleevec free of charge to 11,000 Indian patients who could otherwise not afford it and that only 1% of the patients who take the drug in India actually pay for it. Gleevec is one of the most effective drugs for treating chronic myeloid leukemia.

Health activists such as Doctors Without Borders and India's Cancer Patient Aid Association see the Gleevec case in terms of the impact it could have on drug pricing. A win for Novartis would force India's generic pharmaceutical companies to stop producing and exporting their own versions of Gleevec and, more important, dissuade them from launching generic versions of other drugs in the future.

A Doctors Without Borders spokesman tells C&EN that the group is still reviewing the latest decision. "We feel it is not a full victory," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Indian Court Upholds Breaking Of Bayer Patent
Novartis Loses India Patent Fight
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big Pharma Fights Drug Rulings In India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE