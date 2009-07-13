Novasep Buys Belgium-Based Henogen

Novasep, a Pompey, France-based maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients and purification technologies, has expanded its bioprocess development services through the acquisition of Henogen. Spun out of the Free University of Brussels in 2000, Henogen brings upstream bioprocessing capabilities and has experience making recombinant proteins in a range of hosts, including bacteria, yeast, and insect and mammalian cells. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed, but Henogen has more than 100 employees and two biomanufacturing sites south of Brussels.
