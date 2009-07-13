Pfizer Abandons New R&D Site

Pfizer has jettisoned plans to move roughly 100 employees into a new R&D space in San Francisco's Mission Bay area. The plan to locate the global headquarters of its Biotherapeutics & Bioinnovation Center (BBC) was announced last August in a groundbreaking ceremony that included San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, biotech consultant G. Steven Burrill, and BBC President Corey Goodman. In subsequent months, Pfizer acquired Wyeth, which has a substantial biotherapeutics presence, and Goodman left the company.
