Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

RNA Distraction Is Therapeutic

Antisense nucleotides could one day combat a form of muscular dystrophy

by Sarah Everts
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thurman Wheeler
Toxic RNA (red) forms aggregates in the nucleus (blue) of muscle cells (green). Image is magnified 1,000 times.
Credit: Thurman Wheeler
Toxic RNA (red) forms aggregates in the nucleus (blue) of muscle cells (green). Image is magnified 1,000 times.

When the human genome stutters by repeating sequences of three nucleotides, disease often follows. Researchers are now proposing to treat one such disease—a form of muscular dystrophy—by delivering complementary nucleotides that silence the stuttered sequences.

Affecting one in 8,000 people, myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), is the most common form of adult-onset muscular dystrophy. DM1 causes muscle cells in the face, hands, and legs of adults to waste away. In many cases the disease also triggers an irregular heartbeat. But unlike Huntington's disease, which is caused by a toxic protein made from RNA that contains repeated stretches of three nucleotides, DM1 is caused by toxic RNA containing the stuttered sequences. In fact, the stretch of cytosine-uridine-guanine repeats is located in a part of the RNA that is normally not translated into a protein.

The troublesome, repetitive RNA forms a hairpin structure in the nucleus. This hairpin structure is irresistibly attractive to a protein called MBNL1, many molecules of which bind the RNA to form toxic aggregates. The binding of molecules of MBNL1 to the hairpin also prevents the RNA from being exported to the cytosol and translated into an important protein kinase.

With this in mind, Thurman M. Wheeler, Charles A. Thornton, and their colleagues at the University of Rochester came up with the idea to distract the toxic, repeated sections of RNA by means of a complementary sequence of so-called morpholino antisense nucleotides (Science 2009, 325, 336).

When they inserted the antisense sequence into mice with the muscular dystrophy, the therapeutic sequence of nucleotides blocked the harmful coupling of MBNL1 and the triplet sequence RNA and reduced many of the symptoms of DM1.

The work is "a highly significant advance," comments Stephen Tapscott, a biologist who studies the disease at the University of Washington School of Medicine. But he points out that like many oligonucleotide treatments, getting the remedy into the nucleus is a serious stumbling block.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule selectively cleaves RNA that causes myotonic dystrophy type 1
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting one protein to treat two neurodegenerative diseases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fighting buildup of tau protein in Alzheimer’s by targeting RNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE