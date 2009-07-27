238th ACS National Meeting

Soaring [+]Enlarge Credit: Destination DC/Jason Hawkes

The nation's capital, with its monuments, museums, and easy access to public transportation, is the setting for the American Chemical Society's 238th national meeting. The ACS president, 32 technical divisions, and six committees will host original programming in 765 half-day

oral sessions and 127 poster sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented.

In keeping with ACS President Thomas H. Lane's commitment to education and science literacy, one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington will provide the venue for Celebrating the Elements, a presidential outreach event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 AM to 2 PM. On Sunday, a presidential reception celebrating the 25th anniversary of the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad will be held from 4 to 6 PM at the Willard Hotel.

The meeting's theme, "Chemistry & Global Security: Challenges & Opportunities," will be marked with a plenary session organized by Sadiq Shah, associate vice president in the Office of Research & Economic Development at Western Kentucky University. The plenary session is scheduled for Sunday from 3 to 6:30 PM. On the lighter side, check out Science Café: Secrets of the Elements—A Unique Fusion of Art and Haiku, on Monday from 6:30 to 8 PM.

The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and Cope Scholar Awards will be held on Tuesday in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 8 AM to 4 PM and will be followed by a reception at 5:30 PM. The Grady-Stack Award reception will be held at the National Press Club on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Other ACS national awards not presented in Salt Lake City will be bestowed at this meeting.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in some 400 booths.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

REGISTRATION

Early Registration. Early registration for the national meeting closed on July 14; registrations or payments received after July 14 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by July 14 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration (Walter E. Washington Convention Center, East Registration).

Standard & On-Site Registration. Standard registration fees are in effect between July 15 and Aug. 20. Register online at www.acs.org/washingtondc2009. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after July 14 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration (Walter E. Washington Convention Center, East Registration) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Washington, D.C., attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at ACS Attendee Registration at East Registration, on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Monday, 7:30 AM to 10 PM; Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

SOCIAL & SPECIAL EVENTS

A variety of organizers will hold special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket (event number in red) to participate. The following events are coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event; B—meeting badge must be visible to enter.

Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until Aug. 20 or on-site during the meeting. Attendees who purchase tickets after July 14 must pick up their tickets at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the events if they are still available.

Cancellations or refund requests must be made by Aug. 13 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy. See www.acs.org/washingtondc2009 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

WCC Open Meeting & Reception (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 156

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B)

7:30 AM to 5 PM, Capital Hilton, Presidential Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT),

8:30 AM to noon, Grand Hyatt, Independence

CHED High School/College Interface Lunch/SE 01/$35 (T)

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Grand Hyatt, Constitution A

WCC From Invention to Venture: Women & Technology Entrepreneurship Workshop/SE 02/$40 (regular)/SE 03/$20 (student)/SE 28/with speed pitch session $65 (regular)/SE 29/with speed pitch session $45 (student) (T)

1 to 5 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 152B

POLY/PMSE Poser Session (NT)

1:30 to 5 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

25th Anniversary of the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Reception (B)

4 to 6 PM, Willard InterContinental, Hughes/Holmes Room

Graduate School Networking Social (NT)

4:30 to 6 PM, Capital Hilton, Presidential Ballroom

Director-at-Large Town Hall Meeting Open Meeting (B)

4:45 to 5:45 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon III

CHED Enhancing Diversity at the Graduate & Postdoc Level Reception, Sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. (NT)

4:45 to 6:45 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence B & C

University of Wisconsin-Madison Reception & Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM, Renaissance Washington, Congressional C

CHED Social Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Grand Hyatt, Penn Quarter

IAC USNC IUPAC Reception & Social Hour (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM, JW Marriott, Garden

Terrace

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus (B)

6 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Capitol Ballroom, Salon F

District II Councilor Caucus (B)

6 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom, Salon I

District IV Councilor Caucus (B)

6 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Capitol Ballroom, Salon E

District V Councilor Caucus (B)

6 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom, Salon IV

District VI Councilor Caucus (B)

6 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom, Salon II

â– YCC 35th Anniversary Dinner Cruise on the Potomac/SE 04/$50 (T)

6:30 to 10 PM, Spirit Cruise Lines, Gang Plank Marina, 601 Water St., S.W.

Expo Attendee Welcome Reception (B)

6 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls A/B

â– CINF Welcoming Reception & Scholarship for Scientific Excellence Posters (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom Pre-Function Space

CMA Open Meeting & Networking Social Hour (NT)

6:30 to 9:30 PM, Willard InterContinental, Buchanan Room

MEDI Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

CHED Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

7:30 to 9:30 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

FUEL Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

8 to 10 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT)

8 to 10 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

MONDAY, AUG. 17

WCC Women in Industry Breakfast/SE 05/$36 (regular)/Ticket No. SE 06/$18 (student) (T)

7:30 to 9 AM, Willard InterContinental, Crystal Room

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B)

7:30 AM to 5 PM, Capital Hilton, Presidential Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall C

AGRO Poster Session (NT)

8 AM to noon, Renaissance, Congressional C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

8:30 AM to noon, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 to 5 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls A/B

PROF Town Hall Meeting Reception & Poster Session (NT)

11 AM to 1 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom Pre-Function Space

â– Eminent Scientist Lecture & Lucheon/SE-08/Free for undergraduates/SE-30/

$54 (regular)/SE-31/$27 (graduate students) (T)

11:45 AM to 1:30 PM, Capital Hilton, Presidential Ballroom

CMA Luncheon—Corporate Executives' Perspectives on Leading Diversity from the Top/SE-07/$55 (T)

Noon to 1:15 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon II

Purdue University Chemistry Alumni Lunch/SE 09/$15 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209C

CHAL Drug & Power Luncheon/SE 10/ $40 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM, Finn's & Porter, Embassy Suites, 900—10th St., N.W.

ACS Fellows Presentation Reception (NT)

1:30 to 4 PM, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon IV

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

1:30 to 5 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

Undergraduate Research Poster Session (NT)

2 to 4:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

WCC—The Merck Index Women in Chemistry Poster Session & Social (B)

2:30 to 4:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

GEOC Reception (NT)

4:30 to 6:30 PM, Marriott Metro Center, Pre-function Salons C/D

National Science Foundation Town Hall Open Meeting (B)

4:30 to 6:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 146AB

â– University of Rochester Alumni Social Hour (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM, Embassy Suites, The Atrium

University of Maryland Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 205

University of Illinois Department of Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

5 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom Pre-Function Space

Independence Ductless Fume Hood Release Reception (NT)

5 to 8 PM, Renaissance Washington, Meeting Room 16

Elsevier-Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Embassy Suites, Capital Ballroom C

Temple University Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209C

Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 102B

Northwestern University Department of Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM, Willard InterContinental, Buchanan Room

Research Corporation and ACS/PRF Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM, Renaissance Washington, Renaissance West B

CINF Harry's Party Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM, Westin Grand Hotel, 2350 M St., N.W.

Chinese-American Chemical Society Dinner Banquet/SE 11/$30 (T)

5:30 to 9 PM, Tony Cheng's Seafood Restaurant, 619 H St., N.W.

COLL Business Meeting, Poster Session & Reception (NT)

6 to 8 PM, Ronald Reagan Bldg. & International Trade Center, Atrium Hall

BIOT Poster Session & Reception (NT)

6 to 9 PM, Ronald Reagan Bldg. & International Trade Center, Rotunda

ANYL Chemistry Awards Dinner/SE 12/ $60 (T)

6 to 9 PM, Sequoia Restaurant, 3000 K St., N.W.

CARB Wolfrom-Isbell-New Investigator Award Reception & Dinner/SE 13/$50 (T)

6 to 10 PM, University Club, 1135—16th St., N.W.

CMA Diversity Partners Welcome Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 208AB

Graduate Student Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 144A

â– NUCL Social Hour (NT)

7 to 8 PM, Renaissance Washington, Congressional C

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink Tickets in Registration Credentials (B)

8 to 10 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

AEI—Academic Employment Initiative Poster Session (NT)

8 to 10 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/SE 14/$12 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 203AB

Senior Chemists Breakfast/SE 15/$14 (T)

7:30 to 9:30 AM, Willard InterContinental, Willard Ballroom

Cornell University Sponsored Breakfast (NT)

7:45 to 9 AM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209C

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

8:30 AM to noon, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 AM to 5 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls A/B

WCC/Eli Lilly Travel Award Alumni Coffee Hour (NT)

10 to 11 AM, Willard InterContinental, Buchanan Room

WCC/Eli Lilly Travel Award Poster Session & Reception (NT)

11 to noon, Willard InterContinental, Ballroom Foyer

TECH/CTA Anniversary Luncheon/SE 16/$25 (T)

11 AM to 1 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 102A

ACS/AlChE Energy Policy Evaluation Framework Luncheon (NT)

11 AM to 1 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 146A

WCC Luncheon/SE 18/$56 (regular)/SE 19/$23 (student) (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM, Willard InterContinental, Willard Ballroom

COLL Luncheon/SE 20/$30 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM, Ronald Reagan Bldg.

& International Trade Center, Continental C

CINF Luncheon/SE 21/$15 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 102B

MEDI Lunch-N-Learn/SE 17/$20 (T)

Noon to 2 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 202B

CARB Poster Session & Social (NT)

Noon to 2:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity Luncheon (COD)

1 to 3 PM, Chen's Mongolian Grill & Tokyo Sushi, 1207—9th St., N.W.

CCA Reception & Open Meeting (NT)

1:30 to 3 PM, Willard InterContinental, Buchanan Room

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

1:30 to 5 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

AGFD Poster Session & Social (NT)

2 to 4 PM, Renaissance Washington, Renaissance East

Division Councilor & Officer Caucus (NT)

3:30 to 6 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 203AB

â– CTA 45th Anniversary Reception (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM, Embassy Suites, The Atrium

GEOC Poster Session (NT)

5 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

Rice Alumni Reception (NT)

5:30 to 6:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209 C

LGBT Chemist & Allies Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Renaissance Washington, Meeting Room 16

Arthur C. Cope Award & Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Embassy Suites, Capital Ballroom C

District I Councilor Caucus (B)

5:30 to 7 PM, JW Marriott, Capitol Ballroom, Salons J/K

Grady-Stack Award Reception/SE 22/ $10 (T)

5:30 to 7 PM, National Press Club, 529—14th St., N.W.

Iota Sigma Pi Social (NT)

6 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 205

COMP Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom A

â– HIST Edelstein Award Dinner/SE 25/ $50 (T)

6 to 8 PM, Tuscana West, 1350 I St., N.W.

AGRO Social (NT)

6 to 8:30 PM, Renaissance Washington, Congressional C

BIOT Poster Session & Reception (NT)

6 to 9 PM, Ronald Reagan Bldg. & International Trade Center, Rotunda

TOXI Poster Session/Awards Banquet (NT)

6 to 11 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 102AB

CINF Herman Skolnik Award Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM, Grand Hyatt, Grand Café Restaurant

PETR/FUEL Joint Dinner/SE 23/$65 (T)

6:30 to 9:30 PM, National Aquarium, Commerce Bldg., 14th St.& Constitution Ave., N.W.

ENVR Social & Dinner/SE 24/$60 (T)

6:30 to 10 PM, Chef Geoff's Downtown, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.

IEC Poster Session (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 146A

INOR Poster Session (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

NOGLSTP Social Dinner (NT)

8 to 10 PM, Tony Cheng's Seafood Restaurant, 619 H St., N.W.

ORGN Poster Session (NT)

8 to 10 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

ACS Council (B)

8 AM to noon, JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

8:30 AM to noon, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 AM to 1 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls A/B

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT)

1:30 to 5:20 PM, Grand Hyatt, Independence A

BIOL Poster Session (NT)

5 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

AGRO Blues & Brews (NT)

5 to 7:30 PM, Renaissance Washington, Grand Ballroom Central

AAAS S&T Policy Fellowships Information Session Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Renaissance Washington, Room 10/11

MEDI Centennial Celebration Hall of Fame Social (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom A

Joint PMSE/POLY Awards Reception (NT)

5:45 to 8 PM, Grand Hyatt, Constitution A

ENVR Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

BIOT Poster Session & Reception (NT)

6 to 9 PM, Ronald Reagan Bldg. & International Trade Center, Rotunda

MEDI/ORGN Joint Poster Session & Social (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Ballroom C

INOR Poster Session (NT)

7 to 9 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

PHYS Poster Session (NT)

7:30 to 9:30 PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D