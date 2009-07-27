Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 27, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 30

The record recovery act energy spending may trigger a new clean-energy industry

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 30
All Issues

Energy

Buying A Sustainable Economy

The record recovery act energy spending may trigger a new clean-energy industry

238th ACS National Meeting

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16–20

21st-Century Armor

The increasingly sophisticated successor to an ancient material—ceramic—is saving lives on today's battlefields

  • Materials

    From Sand To Ceramic

    Intensive processing converts simple materials into sophisticated ceramics

  • Business

    SOCMA Brings Its Members To Town

    Small chemical producers get face time on Capitol Hill

  • Environment

    Global Stimulus Supports Innovation

    Nations see research and technology as key to long-term economic recovery

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Practical Platform

Adimab believes its yeast-based antibody discovery system could change how biotherapeutics are found

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Ancient Ointment, Arctic Goo

 

