People

Alexander R. Cazers

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Alexander R. Cazers, 60, an industrial chemist, died suddenly in late December 2008.

Cazers was born in Amberg, Germany, where his family found refuge after World War II before they immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was naturalized as a U.S. citizen and was also a citizen of Latvia.

Cazers earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Michigan. He took graduate courses at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

For more than 36 years, Cazers carved out a distinguished career as a biochemist and senior scientist specializing in mass spectrometry. He worked at Borgess Medical Center, A. M. Todd, Upjohn, Pharmacia, Avtech, Kalsec, and MPI Research. He also provided consulting services to KAR Laboratories and Lotte Confectionery.

Cazers was a member of the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Kalamazoo. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Paul; and daughter, Mara.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

