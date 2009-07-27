Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Beetle Teaches Photonics

The spectacular green color of a jeweled beetle stems from the complex cells of its exoskeleton, which resemble some types of liquid crystals

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AAAS/Science
A 3-D optical image of the cellular structure of the green beetle's exoskeleton reveals nested cone shapes (box dimensions are 25 µm x 25 µm).
Credit: AAAS/Science
A 3-D optical image of the cellular structure of the green beetle's exoskeleton reveals nested cone shapes (box dimensions are 25 µm x 25 µm).

Scientists have discovered that the spectacular green color of the jeweled beetle Chrysina gloriosa stems from the complex structure of the cells of its exoskeleton, which bear geometric resemblance to some types of synthetic liquid crystals (Science 2009, 325, 449). This insight from biology should help scientists in the "quest for miniature optical devices and photonics," writes the research team, which was led by Mohan Srinivasarao of Georgia Institute of Technology. The researchers observed that the beetle's green reflection occurs only when it's exposed to either unpolarized light, such as sunlight, or left circularly polarized light. When exposed to right circularly polarized light, the beetle takes on a dull brown hue. Using confocal microscopy, the group found that the source of this characteristic reflectivity lies in the beetle's mostly hexagonal-shaped exoskeletal cells. Each cell consists of a series of nested arcs that circle a cone at its center. These structures resemble the spontaneously formed defect structures on the free surface of chiral nematic liquid crystals.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pete Vukusic/U of Exeter
This green beetle gets its reflectivity from an exoskeleton cellular structure resembling chiral liquid crystals.
Credit: Pete Vukusic/U of Exeter
This green beetle gets its reflectivity from an exoskeleton cellular structure resembling chiral liquid crystals.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This bionic butterfly changes color as it flaps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Purple gold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE