Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb To Buy Medarex

Deal adds key antibody discovery technology and attractive drug pipeline

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

FILLING THE PIPELINE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Samples for a high-throughput drug assay at Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Credit: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Samples for a high-throughput drug assay at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Ramping up its effort to focus on biopharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay $16.00 per share, or $2.4 billion, for Medarex, a Princeton, N.J.-based biotech firm that is one of the few companies left on the market with robust antibody discovery technology.

Medarex has $300 million in cash and marketable securities on hand, lowering the actual purchase price at closing to $2.1 billion. The board of directors of both companies have already approved the acquisition.

The deal builds upon a partnership formed between the two firms in early 2005 for the immunotherapy ipilimumab. BMS will now have full rights to the monoclonal antibody drug, which is in Phase III trials to treat types of melanoma and prostate cancer and in Phase II trials for lung cancer.

In late 2007, the companies said the drug failed to meet its primary endpoint in one Phase III trial for melanoma, but more recent data from other trials suggest that, two years into treatment, the drug effectively prolongs survival of cancer patients.

Medarex' pipeline also includes three antibodies partnered with other firms and seven of its own antibodies in clinical trials.

Equally important as its attractive pipeline, Medarex adds an in vivo antibody discovery platform to BMS's technology portfolio. Medarex has engineered mice to express fully human antibodies that are the same as the immunoglobulin antibodies naturally produced by humans. The company also contributes antibody-drug conjugate technology, which uses an antibody to carry a potent small molecule to its target.

In 2006, big drug companies started to snap up firms with antibody discovery technology. Amgen paid $2.2 billion for Abgenix, which also uses in vivo technology, and AstraZeneca laid out $1.6 billion for the 80% of Cambridge Antibody Technology, a phage-display technology company, it did not already own. At the time, analysts considered Medarex to be at the top of big pharma's shopping list.

Now, drugmakers are looking for firms that can add technology and also help fill their late-stage pipelines, particularly with oncology drugs, according to Mark Monane, a stock analyst at Needham & Co. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Genetics, he notes, both fit the bill and also have long-standing relationships with drug companies on which to build.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly to pay $3.2 billion for Springer lab spin-out Morphic
AbbVie, Harpoon expand bispecific antibody pact
AbbVie buys into TeneoOne’s BCMA program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE