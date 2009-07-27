Bruker And Warwick In MS Collaboration

Bruker Daltonics will collaborate with the University of Warwick's department of chemistry to develop mass spectrometry applications and instrument technology. The English school recently purchased a Bruker solariX 12-tesla Fourier transform-MS system and a maXis ultra-high-resolution time-of-flight system. The equipment and collaboration are part of the recently opened Warwick Center for Analytical Science. Professor Peter O'Connor will lead the instrument development work. The company intends to fast-track any developments for inclusion in its FT-MS products.
