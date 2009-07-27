Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

CEFIC's Lobbying Rights Suspended

European Chemical Industry Council lands in hot water for budget misstatements

by Rick Mullin
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European Commission has suspended the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) from a voluntary lobbying register for eight weeks. The suspension follows a complaint by the environmental group Friends of the Earth Europe (FOEE) claiming that lobbying cost figures submitted by the trade association for 2007 are unrealistically low.

In its complaint, FOEE noted that CEFIC, with a staff of 170 and an annual budget of $54 million, reported that its costs directly related to representing interests to European Union institutions amounted to $71,000. FOEE alleges that a budget figure taking into account staff, publications, and events would be considerably higher.

The commission concurred. “The Secretariat General has received some information from CEFIC that led it to consider that the declaration of CEFIC may indeed raise problems as regards its estimate of expenditures,” it says in a statement. CEFIC has been given a chance to restate its lobbying budget.

“CEFIC is not at all transparent about its lobbying work,” says Paul de Clerck, corporates campaigner at FOEE. “They make a joke of the commission’s lobby register by reporting a completely false lobby budget.”

CEFIC has issued a response expressing support for the European Transparency Initiative, a voluntary program under which the EC registers lobbying groups. The trade association claims, however, that arriving at a specific figure for lobbying of EU institutions is difficult given its scope and its interactions with members and other associations.

“CEFIC will reconsider its current position once the official statement of the commission and clearer guidance will have been received,” it says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU to quadruple REACH compliance checks
European Chemicals Agency acts to head off Brexit chaos
U.K. chemical firms must re-register for REACH﻿﻿﻿﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE