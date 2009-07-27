DOE Sets $85 Million For Early-Career Researchers

The Department of Energy is offering $85 million in five-year grants to support at least 50 early-career researchers working at U.S. academic institutions or DOE national labs. To be eligible, a researcher must be an untenured, tenure-track assistant university professor or a full-time researcher at a DOE lab who has received a doctorate within the past 10 years. The university award is at least $150,000 per year for five years in support of summer salary and research expenses. For DOE lab employees, awards are in the $500,000 annual range and cover five years of salary and expenses. Proposed research topics must fall within the priorities of DOE's Office of Science, which will review applications. Letters of intent are due on Aug.1, and proposals, Sept. 1; awards will be made in early 2010. For more information, see www.energy.gov.
