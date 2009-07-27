When it meets next month in Washington, D.C., the society will honor its first class of ACS Fellows. These 162 members "share a common set of accomplishments, namely true excellence in their contributions to the chemical enterprise coupled with distinctive service to ACS or to the broader world of chemistry," says Immediate Past-President Bruce E. Bursten, who championed creation of the program and shepherded it through board approval last year.
Although ACS is late among professional societies in creating a fellows program, "it has many advantages beyond celebrating the excellence of our own," Bursten says. "It will also provide recognition of our members to constituencies outside ACS, such as employers, other scientific societies, and civic groups."
Fellows come from the entire breadth of ACS's membership and the chemical enterprise—including high school teaching, entrepreneurship, government service, and all sectors of industry and academia. Academic chemists make up 72% of the new class of fellows with 15% from industry, 7% retired nonacademic, 5% government, and 1% consultants. Three-quarters of the fellows are men.
Included in the program's design is the provision that all 15 living Priestley Medalists are among the first class of fellows. Two members of the inaugural class, Donald R. Baker and Malcolm L. Sturchio, were nominated and selected as fellows but died before the announcement could be made. They will be honored posthumously.
A ceremony to recognize the fellows will be held on Monday, Aug. 17. Each person will receive a lapel pin and a certificate.
Ahmed F. Abdel-Magid
Independent Consultant
Martin A. Abraham
Youngstown State University
John E. Adams
University of Missouri, Rolla
John M. Alexander
Stony Brook University
Spiro Alexandratos
Hunter College
A. Paul Alivisatos
University of California, Berkeley
Paul S. Anderson
Retired
Donald R. Baker*
Retired
Christopher J. Bannochie
Savannah River National Laboratory
Allen J. Bard
University of Texas, Austin
Edwin D. Becker
National Institutes of Health (Emeritus)
Madan M. Bhasin
Dow Chemical
Frank D. Blum
Missouri University of Science & Technology
George M. Bodner
Purdue University
Robert K. Boeckman Jr.
University of Rochester
James J. Bohning
Lehigh University
Weston Thatcher Borden
University of North Texas
Arindam Bose
Pfizer Global R&D
Michael T. Bowers
University of California, Santa Barbara
Jean-Luc E. Bredas
Georgia Institute of Technology
Ronald Breslow
Columbia University
Jeannette E. Brown
Chemical Heritage Foundation (Retired)
Charles M. Buchanan
Eastman Chemical
Daryle H. BuschUniversity of Kansas
Charles P. Casey
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Neal Castagnoli Jr.
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
Maureen G. Chan
Retired
David Chandler
University of California, Berkeley
Edwin A. Chandross
Retired
H. N. Cheng
USDA/ARS Southern Regional Research Center
Malcolm H. Chisholm
Ohio State University
Charles L. Cooney
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Melanie M. Cooper
Clemson University
Elias J. Corey
Harvard University
James A. Cowan
Ohio State University
Debbie C. Crans
Colorado State University
Bryce Crawford Jr.
Retired
Paul S. Cremer
Texas A&M University
F. Fleming Crim
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Glenn A. Crosby
Washington State University
Dennis P. Curran
University of Pittsburgh
Larry R. Dalton
University of Washington
Marcetta Y. Darensbourg
Texas A&M University
Huw M. L. Davies
Emory University
Franklin A. Davis
Temple University
Scott E. DenmarkUniversity of Illinois
Carl Djerassi
Stanford University
Michael P. Doyle
University of Maryland
Kevin J. Edgar
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
Richard Eisenberg
University of Rochester
Mostafa A. El-Sayed
Georgia Institute of Technology
John P. Fackler
Texas A&M University
Susan R. Fahrenholtz
Fordham University
Catherine Fenselau
University of Maryland
Michael C. Flickinger
North Carolina State University
Michelle M. Francl
Bryn Mawr College
Helen M. Free
Bayer Diabetes Care (Retired)
Glenn Fuller
Retired
Jean H. Futrell
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Jacquelyn Gervay-Hague
University of California, Davis
John A. Gladysz
Texas A&M University
Mary L. Good
University of Arkansas
D. Wayne Goodman
Ben GibbardTexas A&M University
Mark S. Gordon
Iowa State University
Harry B. Gray
California Institute of Technology
William J. Greenlee
Schering-Plough Research Institute
Robert H. Grubbs
California Institute of Technology
F. Peter Guengerich
Vanderbilt University
M. Frederick Hawthorne
International Institute of Nano & Molecular Medicine
Clayton H. Heathcock
University of California, Berkeley
Stephen S. Hecht
University of Minnesota
Ned D. Heindel
Lehigh University
William R. Heineman
University of Cincinnati
George E. Heinze
Rockland Technimed
John C. Hemminger
University of California, Irvine
Ronald A. Hites
Indiana University
Darleane C. Hoffman
University of California, Berkeley
Morton Z. Hoffman
Boston University
Roald Hoffmann
Cornell University
Kendall N. Houk
University of California, Los Angeles
Catherine T. Hunt
Dow Chemical
Carl R. Johnson
Wayne State University
Kenneth D. Jordan
University of Pittsburgh
William L. Jorgensen
Yale University
Madeleine M. Joullié
University of Pennsylvania
Eusebio Juaristi
Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politecnico Nacional, Mexico
Peter C. Jurs
Pennsylvania State University
Herbert D. Kaesz
University of California, Los Angeles
R. Bruce King
University of Georgia
Charles E. Kolb
Aerodyne Research
Deborah E. Leckband
University of Illinois
Donald H. Levy
University of Chicago
Robert L. Lichter
Merrimack Consultants
Charles M. Lieber
Harvard University
Richard N. Loeppky
University of Missouri
Ted J. Logan
Retired
Timothy E. Long
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
Alan G. Marshall
Florida State University
Bruce E. Maryanoff
Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D
Cynthia A. Maryanoff
Cordis and Johnson & Johnson
Anne B. McCoy
Ohio State University
James E. McGrath
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
Catherine H. Middlecamp
University of Wisconsin, Madison
John W. Moore
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Mary K. Moore
Eastman Chemical
Koji Nakanishi
Columbia University
E. Ann Nalley
Cameron University
Christopher K. Ober
Cornell University
George A. Olah
University of Southern California
Susan V. Olesik
Ohio State University
Kathlyn A. Parker
Stony Brook University
Gerard Parkin
Columbia University
Donald R. Paul
University of Texas, Austin
Eli M. Pearce
Polytechnic Institute of New York
Jeanne E. Pemberton
University of Arizona
C. Dale Poulter
University of Utah
Shirley B. Radding
SRI International (Retired)
Thomas B. Rauchfuss
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Elsa Reichmanis
Georgia Institute of Technology
John D. Roberts
California Institute of Technology
Robin D. Rogers
University of Alabama
William R. Roush
Scripps Research Institute
Ann Beal Salamone
Rochal Industries
Henry F. Schaefer III
University of Georgia
George C. Schatz
Northwestern University
Harold A. Scheraga
Cornell University
Kathleen M. Schulz
Business Results
Dietmar Seyferth
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
James P. Shoffner
Columbia College Chicago (Retired)
Mary F. Singleton
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Retired)
Barbara Pressey Sitzman
Granada Hills Charter High School
Amos B. Smith
University of Pennsylvania
Marian José Smith
College of Saint Elizabeth
Thomas W. Smith
Rochester Institute of Technology
Victor Snieckus
Queen's University, Ontario
Edward I. Solomon
Stanford University
Gabor A. Somorjai
University of California, Berkeley
David C. Spellmeyer
Nodality
Gilbert J. Stork
Columbia University
Andrew Streitwieser Jr.
University of California, Berkeley
E. Thomas Strom
University of Texas, Arlington
Malcolm L. Sturchio*
Fairleigh Dickinson University
James R. Swartz
Stanford University
Laren Malcolm Tolbert
Georgia Institute of Technology
James G. Traynham
Louisiana State University
Donald G. Truhlar
University of Minnesota
John C. Tully
Yale University
S. Richard Turner
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
Nicholas J. Turro
Columbia University
Robert A. Volkmann
Pfizer (Retired)
Gregory A. Voth
University of Utah
Isiah M. Warner
Louisiana State University
Elizabeth K. Weisburger
Retired
Charles Whiteside
Ana-Lab
George M. Whitesides
Harvard University
C. Grant Willson
University of Texas, Austin
Randall E. Winans
Argonne National Laboratory
Kenneth J. Wynne
Virginia Commonwealth University
Steven W. Yates
University of Kentucky
Jay A. Young
Retired
Francisco Zaera
University of California, Riverside
Richard N. Zare
Stanford University
Steven C. Zimmerman
University of Illinois
* = Deceased
