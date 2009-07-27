Advertisement

People

First Class

Inaugural class of ACS Fellows honored for excellence in chemistry, service to society

by Linda R. Raber
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
When it meets next month in Washington, D.C., the society will honor its first class of ACS Fellows. These 162 members "share a common set of accomplishments, namely true excellence in their contributions to the chemical enterprise coupled with distinctive service to ACS or to the broader world of chemistry," says Immediate Past-President Bruce E. Bursten, who championed creation of the program and shepherded it through board approval last year.

Although ACS is late among professional societies in creating a fellows program, "it has many advantages beyond celebrating the excellence of our own," Bursten says. "It will also provide recognition of our members to constituencies outside ACS, such as employers, other scientific societies, and civic groups."

Fellows come from the entire breadth of ACS's membership and the chemical enterprise—including high school teaching, entrepreneurship, government service, and all sectors of industry and academia. Academic chemists make up 72% of the new class of fellows with 15% from industry, 7% retired nonacademic, 5% government, and 1% consultants. Three-quarters of the fellows are men.

Included in the program's design is the provision that all 15 living Priestley Medalists are among the first class of fellows. Two members of the inaugural class, Donald R. Baker and Malcolm L. Sturchio, were nominated and selected as fellows but died before the announcement could be made. They will be honored posthumously.

A ceremony to recognize the fellows will be held on Monday, Aug. 17. Each person will receive a lapel pin and a certificate.

Ahmed F. Abdel-Magid
Independent Consultant

Martin A. Abraham
Youngstown State University

John E. Adams
University of Missouri, Rolla

John M. Alexander
Stony Brook University

Spiro Alexandratos
Hunter College

A. Paul Alivisatos
University of California, Berkeley

Paul S. Anderson
Retired

Donald R. Baker*
Retired

Christopher J. Bannochie
Savannah River National Laboratory

Allen J. Bard
University of Texas, Austin

Edwin D. Becker
National Institutes of Health (Emeritus)

Madan M. Bhasin
Dow Chemical

Frank D. Blum
Missouri University of Science & Technology

George M. Bodner
Purdue University

Robert K. Boeckman Jr.
University of Rochester

James J. Bohning
Lehigh University

Weston Thatcher Borden
University of North Texas

Arindam Bose
Pfizer Global R&D

Michael T. Bowers
University of California, Santa Barbara

Jean-Luc E. Bredas
Georgia Institute of Technology

Ronald Breslow
Columbia University

Jeannette E. Brown
Chemical Heritage Foundation (Retired)

Charles M. Buchanan
Eastman Chemical

Daryle H. BuschUniversity of Kansas

Charles P. Casey
University of Wisconsin, Madison

Neal Castagnoli Jr.
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Maureen G. Chan
Retired

David Chandler
University of California, Berkeley

Edwin A. Chandross
Retired

H. N. Cheng
USDA/ARS Southern Regional Research Center

Malcolm H. Chisholm
Ohio State University

Charles L. Cooney
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Melanie M. Cooper
Clemson University

Elias J. Corey
Harvard University

James A. Cowan
Ohio State University

Debbie C. Crans
Colorado State University

Bryce Crawford Jr.
Retired

Paul S. Cremer
Texas A&M University

F. Fleming Crim
University of Wisconsin, Madison

Glenn A. Crosby
Washington State University

Dennis P. Curran
University of Pittsburgh

Larry R. Dalton
University of Washington

Marcetta Y. Darensbourg
Texas A&M University

Huw M. L. Davies
Emory University

Franklin A. Davis
Temple University

Scott E. DenmarkUniversity of Illinois

Carl Djerassi
Stanford University

Michael P. Doyle
University of Maryland

Kevin J. Edgar
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Richard Eisenberg
University of Rochester

Mostafa A. El-Sayed
Georgia Institute of Technology

John P. Fackler
Texas A&M University

Susan R. Fahrenholtz
Fordham University

Catherine Fenselau
University of Maryland

Michael C. Flickinger
North Carolina State University

Michelle M. Francl
Bryn Mawr College

Helen M. Free
Bayer Diabetes Care (Retired)

Glenn Fuller
Retired

Jean H. Futrell
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Jacquelyn Gervay-Hague
University of California, Davis

John A. Gladysz
Texas A&M University

Mary L. Good
University of Arkansas

D. Wayne Goodman
Ben GibbardTexas A&M University

Mark S. Gordon
Iowa State University

Harry B. Gray
California Institute of Technology

William J. Greenlee
Schering-Plough Research Institute

Robert H. Grubbs
California Institute of Technology

F. Peter Guengerich
Vanderbilt University

M. Frederick Hawthorne
International Institute of Nano & Molecular Medicine

Clayton H. Heathcock
University of California, Berkeley

Stephen S. Hecht
University of Minnesota

Ned D. Heindel
Lehigh University

William R. Heineman
University of Cincinnati

George E. Heinze
Rockland Technimed

John C. Hemminger
University of California, Irvine

Ronald A. Hites
Indiana University

Darleane C. Hoffman
University of California, Berkeley

Morton Z. Hoffman
Boston University

Roald Hoffmann
Cornell University

Kendall N. Houk
University of California, Los Angeles

Catherine T. Hunt
Dow Chemical

Carl R. Johnson
Wayne State University

Kenneth D. Jordan
University of Pittsburgh

William L. Jorgensen
Yale University

Madeleine M. Joullié
University of Pennsylvania

Eusebio Juaristi
Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politecnico Nacional, Mexico

Peter C. Jurs
Pennsylvania State University

Herbert D. Kaesz
University of California, Los Angeles

R. Bruce King
University of Georgia

Charles E. Kolb
Aerodyne Research

Deborah E. Leckband
University of Illinois

Donald H. Levy
University of Chicago

Robert L. Lichter
Merrimack Consultants

Charles M. Lieber
Harvard University

Richard N. Loeppky
University of Missouri

Ted J. Logan
Retired

Timothy E. Long
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Alan G. Marshall
Florida State University

Bruce E. Maryanoff
Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D

Cynthia A. Maryanoff
Cordis and Johnson & Johnson

Anne B. McCoy
Ohio State University

James E. McGrath
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Catherine H. Middlecamp
University of Wisconsin, Madison

John W. Moore
University of Wisconsin, Madison

Mary K. Moore
Eastman Chemical

Koji Nakanishi
Columbia University

E. Ann Nalley
Cameron University

Christopher K. Ober
Cornell University

George A. Olah
University of Southern California

Susan V. Olesik
Ohio State University

Kathlyn A. Parker
Stony Brook University

Gerard Parkin
Columbia University

Donald R. Paul
University of Texas, Austin

Eli M. Pearce
Polytechnic Institute of New York

Jeanne E. Pemberton
University of Arizona

C. Dale Poulter
University of Utah

Shirley B. Radding
SRI International (Retired)

Thomas B. Rauchfuss
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Elsa Reichmanis
Georgia Institute of Technology

John D. Roberts
California Institute of Technology

Robin D. Rogers
University of Alabama

William R. Roush
Scripps Research Institute

Ann Beal Salamone
Rochal Industries

Henry F. Schaefer III
University of Georgia

George C. Schatz
Northwestern University

Harold A. Scheraga
Cornell University

Kathleen M. Schulz
Business Results

Dietmar Seyferth
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

James P. Shoffner
Columbia College Chicago (Retired)

Mary F. Singleton
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Retired)

Barbara Pressey Sitzman
Granada Hills Charter High School

Amos B. Smith
University of Pennsylvania

Marian José Smith
College of Saint Elizabeth

Thomas W. Smith
Rochester Institute of Technology

Victor Snieckus
Queen's University, Ontario

Edward I. Solomon
Stanford University

Gabor A. Somorjai
University of California, Berkeley

David C. Spellmeyer
Nodality

Gilbert J. Stork
Columbia University

Andrew Streitwieser Jr.
University of California, Berkeley

E. Thomas Strom
University of Texas, Arlington

Malcolm L. Sturchio*
Fairleigh Dickinson University

James R. Swartz
Stanford University

Laren Malcolm Tolbert
Georgia Institute of Technology

James G. Traynham
Louisiana State University

Donald G. Truhlar
University of Minnesota

John C. Tully
Yale University

S. Richard Turner
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Nicholas J. Turro
Columbia University

Robert A. Volkmann
Pfizer (Retired)

Gregory A. Voth
University of Utah

Isiah M. Warner
Louisiana State University

Elizabeth K. Weisburger
Retired

Charles Whiteside
Ana-Lab

George M. Whitesides
Harvard University

C. Grant Willson
University of Texas, Austin

Randall E. Winans
Argonne National Laboratory

Kenneth J. Wynne
Virginia Commonwealth University

Steven W. Yates
University of Kentucky

Jay A. Young
Retired

Francisco Zaera
University of California, Riverside

Richard N. Zare
Stanford University

Steven C. Zimmerman
University of Illinois

* = Deceased

Linda Raber compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_raber@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

