Joan P. Lambros, 88, a retired industrial research chemist and marketing executive, died on May 24 in Cleveland from cardiopulmonary disease.
Born in Pittsburgh, Lambros earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1943 and a doctoral degree in chemistry from the University of Athens, in Greece, in the 1950s. She later earned a master's degree in economics from Western Reserve.
Early in her career, Lambros briefly researched coatings at Sherwin-Williams and taught at the University of Miami, in Florida. Subsequently, she spent two decades at Lubrizol, moving from conducting research in fuel lubricants and additives to marketing. She then took a top position in marketing at SCM. After retiring, she became a marketing consultant.
Lambros received numerous honors. In 1974, she was national president of Iota Sigma Pi, an honorary society for women in chemistry. The Cleveland chapter of Iota Sigma Pi created the Joan P. Lambros Outstanding Service Award in her honor. She also sponsored several local scholarships.
Lambros received an honorary doctoral degree for religious and relief efforts from the University of Athens. She also developed the Sunday School of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Cleveland area.
An emerita member of ACS, she joined in 1949. She was the first female councilor and chair of the ACS Cleveland Section.
Survivors include one brother, Louis, and 10 nieces and nephews.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter