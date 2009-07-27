Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Joe M. Smith

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Joe M. Smith, 93, emeritus professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Davis, died on June 7.

Born in Sterling, Colo., and raised in Long Beach, Calif., Smith earned a bachelor's degree in applied chemistry from California Institute of Technology in 1937.

He then worked in the petroleum industry for four years before earning an Sc.D. in chemical engineering in 1943 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology under Warren K. Lewis. He served briefly as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, and in 1945, joined the faculty of Purdue University. He became professor at Purdue in 1951 while he was authoring "Introduction to Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics" and "Chemical Engineering Kinetics."

In 1957, Smith moved to Northwestern University to serve as chair of the department. Four years later, UC Davis hired him to lay the groundwork for its College of Engineering. He became founding chair of its department of chemical engineering in 1964. He left the chairmanship in 1972 and retired from teaching in 1986. He continued with research for another 10 years.

Smith's research interests included the design and development of catalytic reactors, chemical reaction engineering, chemical-vapor infiltration, mass-transfer phenomena, petroleum and petrochemical processing, and supercritical-fluid processes. He was an author on 338 publications.

Smith held numerous Fulbright and Guggenheim fellowships. He received many awards and honors, including his election to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975. Along with his wife, he created the Joe & Essie Smith Endowed Professorship in Chemical Engineering & Materials Science at UC Davis in 1996. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1939.

Smith is survived by his wife of 63 years; two daughters, Rebecca and Marsha; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J. Kerry Thomas
Charles H. Lochmüller
Paul B. Weisz

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE