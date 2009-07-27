LG Chem, CNOOC Set China ABS Venture

LG Chem and China National Offshore Oil Corp. have set up a joint venture that will invest $370 million in an acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) plant in southern China. The engineering plastics facility will be built in two phases, starting with a 150,000-metric-ton-per-year unit that will begin production in 2011; capacity will be doubled in 2013. LG Chem already operates ABS plants with a capacity of 600,000 metric tons in Ningbo, in eastern China.
