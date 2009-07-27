Luis G. Amoros, 86, a government chemist and assistant professor of biochemistry, died of renal failure on May 22.
Born in San Juan, P.R., Amoros earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, in 1943. For the next five years, he worked as a chemist in the research laboratory of the Economic Development Administration (Fomento), in Puerto Rico. In 1955, he earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) under Robert B. Carlin.
During the next three years, Amoros was assistant professor of biochemistry at the School of Medicine in San Juan. In 1958, he returned to Fomento as assistant director of its Industrial Research Laboratory, but his love of teaching led him back to UPR Rio Piedras, where he taught organic chemistry until retiring in 1975.
Amoros spent a sabbatical year at Duke University in 1966 doing postdoctoral research under Ben Gray. In 1973, he spent a second sabbatical year at Colorado State University, where, under Frank R. Stermitz, he worked on the synthesis of fagaronine and studied the synthesis and biological activity of some antitumor benzophenanthridinium salts. Amoros was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1948.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia; son, Luis Manuel; daughter, Sylvia Ivette; and four grandchildren.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
