Maine Lists 1,700 Chemicals Of Concern

Maine has listed some 1,700 "chemicals of high concern" that the state will scrutinize for further regulatory action, including phasing out their use in children's products. They include carcinogens, endocrine disrupters, substances that interfere with reproduction or development, and chemicals that are persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. Among the listed substances are bisphenol A, formaldehyde, lead, and mercury. Maine released the list on July 17 as its first step in implementing the state's Toxic Chemicals in Children's Products law. Next, state regulators will examine the listed chemicals, the extent of their use, and data indicating their presence in people's bodies or in the environment. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will then have to select at least two substances for further investigation and possible regulatory action. The law requires state regulators to review and update the list every three years. The list is available at maine.gov/dep/oc/safechem/highconcern.