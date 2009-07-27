Materials Companies Raise Financing

Two U.S.-based advanced materials companies have successfully raised money from outside investors. Voltaix, a maker of high-purity gases and chemicals used in electronic and solar devices, raised $9 million from Novus Energy Partners, an investment fund founded by Reidar Langmo, former CEO of the solar energy firm Renewable Energy Corp. Vorbeck Materials, a developer of graphene and conductive inks, has secured $5.1 million from investors led by Stoneham Partners. Both companies say they will use the funds to expand their operations.—MM
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter