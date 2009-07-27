PCAS And Nanosyn Form Production Pact

PCAS, the French pharmaceutical chemical firm, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Nanosyn have formed a pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing venture, PCAS Nanosyn. Under the agreement, PCAS will have exclusive access to a current Good Manufacturing Practice-certified plant that Nanosyn purchased from Seres Laboratories in Santa Rosa, Calif., earlier this year. According to Joseph Tessier, vice president of PCAS America, the Paris-based firm had been looking to establish a U.S. manufacturing operation, and Nanosyn, a drug discovery services firm, was looking for a partner with which to branch into full-scale pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter