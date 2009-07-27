Robert V. Nauman, 85, emeritus professor of chemistry at Louisiana State University (LSU), died on April 25.
Born in Pennsylvania, Nauman earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1944 from Duke University. In 1947, he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, working with Gilbert N. Lewis. He then went to Cornell University to work with Nobel Laureate Peter Debye.
In 1953, he joined LSU as an assistant professor. He wrote the 1964 LSU Science Development Proposal, which was funded by the National Science Foundation, and launched LSU on the path to becoming a nationally recognized research university. Nauman retired from LSU in 1992 as a full professor. An emeritus member of ACS, he joined in 1948.
Nauman was a member of the Marine Corps during World War II. He played baseball at Duke and at a semipro level at Berkeley, and he coached fast-pitch softball for 20 years. He later became a skilled genealogist.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; four children; and six grandchildren.
