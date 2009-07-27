Sumitomo Boosts Mosquito Net Output

Vector Health International, a venture of Sumitomo Chemical and Tanzanian partner A to Z Textile Mills, will more than double its capacity for antimalaria mosquito nets to 16.6 million nets per year. Employment at the venture's facility, in Tanzania, will increase by 50% to 6,000 people. Sumitomo says its worldwide net capacity will reach 51 million. Based on Sumitomo technology, the nets contain an insecticide that remains active for at least five years.
