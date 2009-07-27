Advertisement

Materials

Thomas A. Bombicino

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 30
Thomas A. Bombicino, 87, a retired chemical engineer, died on April 12, in Venice, Fla., after a brief illness.

Born and raised in Worcester, Mass., Bombicino attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute until his studies were interrupted by World War II. He served in the Army Air Corps as part of the initial occupation force in Japan.

After completing a bachelor's degree in polymer chemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1949, Bombicino joined General Electric, in Schenectady, N.Y., working in the company's insulating materials department.

After 18 years at GE, he left to become vice president of New England Mica, in Needham, Mass. There, he perfected a process for manufacturing mica sheet composites used as insulation in electrical appliances. He received a U.S. patent for the process in 1975.

He later went to work for United Technologies as a plant manager in Newmarket, N.H., and he retired in 1987. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957.

Bombicino is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred; son, James; daughter, Jane; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

