Vertellus Acquires Degen Oil Assets

Vertellus Specialties has acquired assets of Degen Oil & Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Based in Jersey City, N.J., Degen has been a leader in polymerized vegetable and fish oils. Vertellus President Jeremy Steinfink says the purchase will enhance his firm's line of oil-based derivatives for coating and ink applications. Vertellus will integrate the assets into its plants in Bayonne, N.J., and Greensboro, N.C.
