Wilson L. Orr, 86, a Mobil Research & Development geochemist, died on Feb. 18.
Born in Roswell, N.M., Orr received an A.B. from Bethany-Peniel College (now Southern Nazarene University), in Bethany, Okla. He then earned an M.S. from Purdue University and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry from the University of Southern California.
He eventually moved to Dallas to work for Mobil R&D, retiring after 30 years there.
Orr was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1946. He helped to establish the ACS Division of Geochemistry and authored or coauthored several geochemistry books. He was also an accomplished artist.
He is survived by a son, Wilson Jr.; a daughter, Linda; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries.
