Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Agilent To Buy Varian

$1.5 billion deal will bolster agilent’s push into bioanalytics

by Marc S. Reisch
August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Agilent
Technician examines microarray slide used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.
Credit: Agilent
Technician examines microarray slide used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.

Agilent Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Varian for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction, expected to close by the end of this year, will create a $6.8 billion instrumentation and consumables firm.

“The acquisition is a major step in Agilent’s transformation into a leading bioanalytical measurement company,” says William P. Sullivan, Agilent’s CEO. “While we continue to be a world leader in electronic measurement, our biggest opportunities for future growth are in bioanalytical measurement.”

The $52.00-per-share deal, which represents a 35% premium over Varian’s closing price on July 24, “delivers excellent value for our shareholders,” Varian CEO Garry W. Rogerson says. The combined company will provide a comprehensive set of solutions for energy, environmental, and life sciences customers, he notes.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Agilent, which has $5.8 billion in sales, spun out of computer maker Hewlett-Packard in 1999. It is a producer of electronic test gear, as well as chemical, pharmaceutical, and forensic analysis tools such as gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers and the reagents and lab automation tools to make them work. Varian, based in Palo Alto, Calif., with $1 billion in sales, will expand Agilent’s product portfolio into atomic and molecular spectroscopy. It will also allow Agilent to enter the market for nuclear magnetic resonance, image, and vacuum technology.

“This is a good deal for Agilent,” says Isaac Ro, a senior analyst with the investment bank Leerink Swann. It will put the firm among the top three bioanalytical instrument makers, which also include Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters. In addition, Ro says, Varian’s NMR business will place Agilent in the duopoly of NMR firms along with Bruker BioSciences.

Agilent expects to save $75 million annually from cost synergies. Ro says the figure is a conservative estimate and suggests the actual number may be higher as the combined firm, for instance, increasingly sources lower cost components from China.

A spokeswoman for Agilent says it is premature to talk about possible synergies such as cuts to personnel because of the combination. Varian had 3,600 employees and Agilent had 19,000 employees at the end of 2008. In March, however, Agilent said it would cut 2,700 jobs in its electronic measurement segment.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to buy electron microscopy supplies maker Gatan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Top instrument firms in 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to acquire FEI

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE