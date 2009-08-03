Advertisement

August 3, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 31

Profits slump in C&EN’s first ranking since the onset of the financial crisis

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 31
All Issues

Business

Global Top 50

Profits slump in C&EN’s first ranking since the onset of the financial crisis

Synthetic Biology

Rapidly emerging field opens many opportunities but also poses difficult challenges

Learning From UCLA

Details of the experiment that led to a researcher’s death prompt evaluations of academic safety practices

  • Biological Chemistry

    The Curious Case Of Caloric Restriction

    Reversing aging was once only fiction, but a special diet might add years to the human life span

  • Materials

    Precursor Powerhouse

    Air liquide finds success in a specialized electronic materials niche

  • Business

    JSR Bets On Old Business

    Diversified advanced materials firm renews commitment to synthetic rubber

Science Concentrates

Materials

Nanoparticles Induce Polymer Patterns

Wave-like oscillations may serve as thin-film stress gauge

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Fish Oil For Chickens, Biomedical Use For Digital Waste

 

Job listings

