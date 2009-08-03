Arkema Adds More Facilities In China

Arkema's subsidiary Coatex will spend $21 million to build new acrylic polymer production facilities in Changshu, China. Arkema already operates several plants in Changshu that produce materials such as fluorochemicals, polyamides, and organic peroxides. With the recently announced addition of facilities to make refrigerant fluids, Changshu is poised to become Arkema's third-largest manufacturing site. Acrylic-based polymers are used as dispersants and thickeners in the paper, paint, mineral processing, construction, cosmetics, and textile industries.
