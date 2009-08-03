Bayer Advances Printable Polycarbonate

Using laser engraving with polycarbonate inks, Bayer MaterialScience and its partner, the Federal German Printing Office, have developed color photo identification cards and passports made of polycarbonate film. Until now, similar laser images were possible only in black and white. The printed laminated film process, known as Innosec Fusion, forms a single piece of polycarbonate that is difficult to counterfeit.
