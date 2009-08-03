Brondeau Leaving Dow Chemical

Pierre R. Brondeau, 51, is retiring from Dow Chemical. Brondeau had been the president and chief operating officer of Rohm and Haas until Dow's purchase of that firm in April. At Dow, he was president and CEO of Dow Advanced Materials, a division made up mostly of Rohm and Haas units. "During the past several months, he has led a combined management team focused on establishing an innovative, customer-centric culture at Advanced Materials," Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris said. "This team has delivered on our aggressive integration targets, meeting cost synergies and building on a legacy of innovation." Brondeau will be succeeded by Jerome A. Peribere, who has been with Dow for 30 years and most recently was the CEO of Dow AgroSciences.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter