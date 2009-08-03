Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Liquide has commissioned a number of new units in the Middle East. In Oman, the company has started up a nitrogen unit at an Oman Refineries & Petrochemicals refinery. In Egypt, it has installed an oxygen unit near Alexandria to supply the EZZ steel mill and has constructed a 140-metric-ton-per-day air separation unit near Cairo to serve local markets.

Sasol has been caught up in the labor unrest sweeping South Africa. The energy and chemical maker says that strikes have affected some Sasol Wax, Sasol Nitro—which makes ammonia, explosives, and fertilizers—and Sasol Gas units. The company notes that "the strike has been peaceful so far and there have been no incidents of intimidation or victimization."

LyondellBasell Industries has named Kent Potter chief financial officer. He will succeed Alan Bigman, who will assist the company through its bankruptcy process. Potter was previously CFO at Russian oil firm TNK-BP. He had also been chief financial officer at Chevron Phillips Chemical, where he served under then-CEO, now LyondellBasell CEO, James Gallogly.

LG Chem will invest $967 million to build a plant to make glass for liquid-crystal displays. The plant, scheduled to come on-line in 2012, will be located at Paju, South Korea.

Afton Chemical has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Singapore-based Chemical Specialties. CSI will manufacture petroleum additives at its facility on Jurong Island for distribution to Afton's Asian customers.

DuPont Teijin Films will close its Florence, S.C., polyethylene terephthalate films plant, which employs 210 workers, at the end of 2010. The firm will consolidate production at its Hopewell, Va., facility.

Georgia Gulf has exchanged $736 million worth of its creditors' bonds in exchange for preferred and common shares of its stock. In connection with the plan, meant as a way for the embattled polyvinyl chloride maker to stay afloat, Georgia Gulf plans a one-for-25 reverse stock split.

Raptor Pharmaceuticals and TorreyPines Therapeutics, two California-based biopharmaceutical firms, will combine operations and likely keep the Raptor name and headquarters in Novato. Through an exchange of stock, Raptor's shareholders will own 95% of the combined firm and TorreyPines' just 5%. In May, TorreyPines' board agreed to liquidate the company unless a better offer arose.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nova, Standard Industries get new leadership
Methanex and M&G bury hatchet
Solvay is selling South American unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE