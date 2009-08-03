Advertisement

People

Final Slate For ACS Fall Ballot

Candidates for president-elect, director-at-large, and district I and V directors

by Linda R. Raber
August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Jackson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kyle Zimmerman
Credit: Kyle Zimmerman

The slate is set for this fall’s ACS national elections. Winners will serve three-year terms on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2010 and running through 2012.

Martin
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Susan Beard Design
Credit: Susan Beard Design
Orna
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mary Virginia Orna
Credit: Courtesy of Mary Virginia Orna

Nancy B. Jackson, manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories; Cheryl A. Martin, former corporate vice president and a general manager at Rohm and Haas, in Philadelphia (currently on sabbatical); and Mary Virginia Orna, professor of chemistry at the College of New Rochelle, in New York, are vying for the office of 2010 president-elect. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.

Nominees for District I director are D. Richard Cobb, senior research associate at Eastman Kodak, in Rochester, N.Y., and Neil D. Jespersen, chair of the chemistry department at St. John’s University, in Jamaica, N.Y.

Judith L. Benham, retired business director for 3M’s Industrial Services & Solutions Division, in St. Paul, Minn., and Peter K. Dorhout, vice provost for graduate affairs and assistant vice president for research at Colorado State University, in Fort Collins, will compete for a term as director for District V.

The five candidates vying for two seats as directors-at-large for a 2010–12 term are Dennis Chamot, associate executive director in the Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences at the National Research Council, in Washington, D.C.; H. N. Cheng, research chemist at the Agriculture Department’s Southern Regional Research Center, in New Orleans; Ray A. Dickie, retired corporate technical specialist and senior staff scientist at Ford Motor Co.; Valerie J. Kuck, retired staff member at Lucent Technologies, in Murray Hill, N.J.; and Howard M. Peters, retired partner at Peters Verny, in Palo Alto, Calif.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 7 issue of C&EN. Ballots will be mailed in late September and results announced in mid-November.

