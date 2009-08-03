Heart Ills Linked To Agent Orange

The Institute of Medicine reports "suggestive but limited evidence" that exposure to the herbicide agent orange during the Vietnam War is associated with an increased chance of ischemic heart disease and Parkinson's disease in veterans. The committee preparing the IOM report notes there is some evidence that exposure to the agent orange-contaminant 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD) and herbicides increases the incidence of ischemic heart disease and of Parkinson's, but direct studies linking these health problems to veterans are lacking. IOM strongly recommends that such studies on Vietnam veterans be performed. The report is the latest in the series of biannual congressionally mandated reviews of agent orange exposure and veterans' health.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter