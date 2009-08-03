Lilly Moves ImClone R&D To NYC Park

Eli Lilly & Co. has signed on as the first tenant of the Alexandria Center for Science & Technology at East River Science Park, in New York City. Lilly will shift the roughly 125 scientists at its ImClone R&D unit, which it acquired last year for $6.5 billion, to the new location from another Manhattan neighborhood. Lilly expects to add more scientists at the site as ImClone's pipeline of oncology drugs expands.
