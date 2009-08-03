Malaria Vaccine R&D Gets Funding

Dutch biopharmaceutical firm Crucell will collaborate with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in an effort to bolster the immune response to a malaria vaccine in development. Crucell will use its recombinant adenoviruses, or viruses associated with the common cold, to deliver a malaria antigen to the immune system. USAID will fund the project. MVI has also expanded an existing contract with GenVec, awarding the Gaithersburg, Md.-based biotech firm $2 million to support preclinical studies of its adenovirus-based vaccines. Separately, NIH has awarded GenVec a $600,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant to support its malaria vaccine program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter