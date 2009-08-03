Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Sabotage At Energy Department Facility

Former employee destroys 4,000 protein crystals under study at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

CRIME SCENE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SLAC
X-rays produced at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource are used to analyze protein structures.
Credit: SLAC
X-rays produced at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource are used to analyze protein structures.

The FBI has arrested a former employee of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, in Menlo Park, Calif., for allegedly destroying more than 4,000 protein crystal samples in an act of vandalism on July 18. A criminal complaint was filed on Monday, July 27, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, in San Francisco.

The employee, Silvya Oommachen, was arrested on Tuesday, July 28, for allegedly destroying government property. She was released on $50,000 bail, says Jack Gillund, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco. Oommachen's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Oommachen told investigators that she removed the protein samples from storage in liquid nitrogen and left them out to thaw, says Matthew Quick, a special agent with the FBI, in an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

The samples belonged to the Joint Center for Structural Genomics (JCSG). JCSG is one of four high-throughput centers for determining protein structures that are funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences as part of the Protein Structure Initiative. JCSG uses the X-ray beam lines at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource to analyze protein structures.

The destruction of the samples is "disappointing and astonishing," says Ian A. Wilson, a professor of molecular biology at Scripps Research Institute and the head of JCSG.

Most of the destroyed samples were archived crystals on which scientists had already collected data, Wilson says, although researchers might have returned to some of them for further analysis. About 120 samples, however, were new and waiting for time in an X-ray beam. It will take weeks to months to re-create these 120 samples, according to Wilson. He estimates the loss to be a minimum of $500,000.

Since it was founded in 2000, JCSG has screened about 25,000 proteins and solved nearly 900 structures, Wilson says. The center was on track to solve about 250 structures in 2009, he says.

According to the affidavit, Oommachen told Quick that she had gone through "extreme personal and professional hardships, and had a very bad relationship with her supervisor," a SLAC employee who was paid through JCSG funds. Oommachen stopped showing up for work after June 17 and was fired by SLAC in July, the affidavit says.

Oommachen got through two security gates at SLAC to get access to the samples. SLAC is reviewing its security program, says Robert D. Brown, SLAC's director of communications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court overturns conviction of chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Structure From Scratch

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE