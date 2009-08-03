Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Safer, More Versatile Acetaminophen

Synthesis of more soluble and less toxic version of a common painkiller scales up

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
SCP-123 consists of a hydrolyzed saccharin substituent (red) clipped onto acetaminophen.
SCP-123 consists of a hydrolyzed saccharin substituent (red) clipped onto acetaminophen.

A simple, hydrolyzed saccharin derivative of acetaminophen being geared up for clinical studies is potentially safer and can treat a broader range of ailments than the parent compound, according to Kenneth W. Narducy of St Charles Pharmaceuticals, in New Orleans, which is developing the drug. In the latest aspect of the research, Narducy teamed up with Mark L. Trudell and coworkers of the University of New Orleans to devise a multigram synthesis of the compound, dubbed SCP-123, in 47% overall yield and better than 99% purity by crystallization (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2009, 13, 820). Acetaminophen is one of the world's most widely used pain relievers, but it is hampered by low water solubility and can cause liver damage at high doses. SCP-123 is just as potent as acetaminophen at relieving pain but has better water solubility and significantly diminished liver toxicity. And unlike acetaminophen, SCP-123 shows promise for treating neuropathic pain, which stems from nervous system damage rather than stimulation of pain receptors. Last year, St Charles Pharmaceuticals was awarded a special $3 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke to help advance SCP-123 to clinical trials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE