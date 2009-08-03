Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Video Analyzes Dust Explosions

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
August 3, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A half-hour video prepared by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) uses computer animations of real accidents to explain the cause and prevention of industrial plant accidents due to common combustible dust. A CSB report found that 281 dust accidents have occurred at a wide range of industries over the past 25 years, killing 119 workers and injuring 718. Most recently, a dust explosion killed 14 workers at Imperial Sugar near Atlanta (C&EN, Feb. 18, 2008, page 5). The animations show how explosive dust—accumulated over years on plant equipment, pipes, floors, ducts, dust collectors—is ignited by a simple spark, setting off a primary explosion, lofting more accumulated dust hidden away in the plant, and leading to deadlier secondary explosions. The hazard is easily managed and preventable, CSB notes, but due to a lack of understanding, plant officials and workers often ignore it. Since 2006, CSB has urged OSHA to issue enforceable standards for dust. Last April, OSHA announced its intention to begin developing regulations. The video discusses accidents at West Pharmaceutical Services, in Kinston, N.C.; CTA Acoustics, in Corbin, Ky.; and Hayes Lemmerz International, in Huntington, Ind., which together killed 14 workers. It is available at www.csb.gov.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical safety board investigates Honeywell again
Board Calls For Dust Regulations
More Combustible Dust Deaths

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE