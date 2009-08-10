Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Emitting Light With Nanotubes

Liquid electrolytes boost nanotube transistor's performance

by Aaron A. Rowe
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
False color image IR emission from an electrolyte-gated nanotube transistor, showing light produced at several potentials.
Credit: ACS Nano
False color image IR emission from an electrolyte-gated nanotube transistor, showing light produced at several potentials.

Nanomaterials that emit light will someday be key components of photonic and optical devices. But first, chemists must develop transistors that can produce photons efficiently at low voltages without much hysteresis (lag in response of current to voltage changes). By linking arrays of aligned carbon nanotubes with liquid electrolytes, Jana Zaumseil of Argonne National Laboratory, John A. Rogers of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and colleagues have constructed field-effect transistors that come closer to fitting the bill (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn9005736). They find that current-switching gates made of ionic liquids or lithium perchlorate in polyethylene glycol work far better than conventional solid oxide gate materials. The new devices operate at remarkably low voltages (–0.4 to –3 V) without much hysteresis, but they are not yet particularly efficient in converting current to light.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flexible batteries get safer with sodium-based aqueous electrolytes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moving Toward Invisible Batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoropolymer Drops Graphene’s Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE