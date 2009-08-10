Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

HIV's Genomic Architecture

Chemical method reveals that HIV's RNA genome is highly structured

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

GENOME SNIPPETS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kevin Weeks & Joseph Watts
The HIV-1 RNA genome contains many highly structured areas, such as those shown here. The color of each dot represents the degree of conformational flexibility of the nucleotide (red > yellow > green > black).
Credit: Kevin Weeks & Joseph Watts
The HIV-1 RNA genome contains many highly structured areas, such as those shown here. The color of each dot represents the degree of conformational flexibility of the nucleotide (red > yellow > green > black).

Scientists may have uncovered a new level in the hierarchy of biological information embodied in RNA. Specifically, they have found that the RNA genome of an HIV-1 virus contains many highly structured regions (Nature 2009, 460, 711).

Researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC), Chapel Hill, and the National Cancer Institute, in Frederick, Md., propose that the level of complexity of the RNA genome's architecture correlates with the structure of the proteins it encodes and with the location of splice (enzymatic cleavage) sites in the RNA.

Postdoc Joseph M. Watts, chemistry professor Kevin M. Weeks, and coworkers revealed HIV's RNA architecture with a previously developed chemical method called SHAPE (selective 2´-hydroxyl acylation analyzed by primer extension), which gauges the conformational flexibility of individual nucleotides in an RNA sequence (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 4223). The higher the SHAPE reactivity, the more flexible a particular nucleotide is. The researchers converted the measured SHAPE reactivities into free energies, which they used to predict the secondary structure of RNA.

The study shows that "the HIV genome is packed full of structures," Weeks says. "Right away, we knew that we needed to prove that these structures were not an accident." In collaboration with virologists Ronald Swanstrom and Christina L. Burch at UNC, the researchers find that these structures occur in many HIV variants and are therefore likely to play critical roles in viral replication.

They don't yet know the function of all these structured regions, but they hypothesize that many help determine the structure of the proteins encoded by those sequences. Weeks suspects that regions that are more highly structured move slowly through the ribosome as it translates the RNA into proteins. "The idea is that the ribosome pauses close to the end of every protein domain to allow that domain to fold up into its correct shape, without interference from the other domains of the protein," he says.

The researchers also find that highly structured regions in the RNA encode relatively simple loop regions in proteins. "We've essentially looked at a single data point. As more RNAs are evaluated, this might become a general rule," Weeks says. "If that's true, then it might be appropriate to think of RNA structure as another level of the genetic code."

"The possibility that the genome's three-dimensional shape is being used for a hierarchy of control on the production of proteins and the fate of the genome itself is fascinating," says Michael Yarus, a biology professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder. "Anybody who is interested in a unified picture of an organism's genetic activity will be interested in a detailed reading of the novel genomic features that appear in the complete secondary structure" of HIV's RNA.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method identifies differences between refolded and native RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein evolution’s CRISPR way forward
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE